Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expands By 9.3%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of GFF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. Griffon had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 966.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

