Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Rises By 8.2%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.