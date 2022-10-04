Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Grows By 12.8%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
JSD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
