Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Grows By 12.8%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

JSD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.