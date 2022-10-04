Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Expands By 15.9%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sports Ventures Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 774,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 174,964 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 688,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

