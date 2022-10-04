Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Decreases By 10.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. 257,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

