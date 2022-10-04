Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,592 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for about 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.37% of Shutterstock worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 37.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 14,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

