Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $11.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
SBSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 3.8 %
Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
