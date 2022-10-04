Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $11.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 3.8 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.