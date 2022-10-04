Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.93

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 7617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

