Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $176.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $156.98 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.