Snowball (SNOB) Price Tops $0.0271

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $428,428.42 and $43.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,752,887 coins and its circulating supply is 15,796,871 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.