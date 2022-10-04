Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 536,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 245,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 375,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 312,056 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

IPOD opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

