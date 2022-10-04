Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE SQM opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

