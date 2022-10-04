Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

