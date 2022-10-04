Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Sysco comprises about 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 97,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

