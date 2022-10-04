Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $1.13 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. 168,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

