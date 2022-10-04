Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 362,892 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

