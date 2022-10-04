Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 32266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$16.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.00.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

