Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

