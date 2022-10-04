Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDE. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.28.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Up 4.6 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

About Spartan Delta

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900.

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.