SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Increased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.