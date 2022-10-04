SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. 197,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,409,387. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

