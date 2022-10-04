SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,270,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 606,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

