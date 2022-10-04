Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $729.61. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.98. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

