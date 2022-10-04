Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,793 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.