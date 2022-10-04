Spire Wealth Management Sells 111,360 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,360 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 69,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,786. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
