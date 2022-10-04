Spire Wealth Management Sells 13,441 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,031. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

