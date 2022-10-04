Spire Wealth Management Sells 206,592 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,592 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,959,730 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.