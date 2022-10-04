Spire Wealth Management Sells 23,772 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $53,224,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.17. 8,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,653 shares of company stock worth $10,065,122. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

