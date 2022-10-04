Spire Wealth Management Sells 49,747 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,747 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Allstate by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 648,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,141,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 3.0 %

ALL stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.17. 10,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

