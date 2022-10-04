Spire Wealth Management Sells 58,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,023 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 514,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,090,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 6,513,821 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

