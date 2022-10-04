Spire Wealth Management Sells 63,883 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. 49,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

