SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) EVP John Ebbett Sells 1,049 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $15,661.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.98. 2,896,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,986. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

