Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Head to Head Review

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -10.37% -4.38% -1.20% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Star Equity and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $106.56 million 0.14 -$2.98 million ($1.90) -0.54 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.16 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -33.33

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Star Equity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.