Starcoin (STC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $10.82 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00272052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016827 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003755 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Starcoin Profile

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,461,661 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

