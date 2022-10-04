Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 39.5% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. 63,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,786. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

