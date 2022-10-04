Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,717,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 77,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,865,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

