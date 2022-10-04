Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Lifted by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,255. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

