Steward Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

