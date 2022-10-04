Steward Financial Group LLC Has $93,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 4.4 %

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Shares of MA traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.16. 80,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,765. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

