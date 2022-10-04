Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $34,000 in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Stock Down 0.0 %

CYBE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. 1,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,011. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About CyberOptics

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.