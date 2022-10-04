Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.76 on Tuesday, hitting $327.31. 30,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,959. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.
In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
