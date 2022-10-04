Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. 215,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

