STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $32.06

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $33.77. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 49,592 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,337 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics



STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

