StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
