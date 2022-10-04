StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $103,197. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

