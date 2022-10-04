StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Shares of AIRT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
