StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Insider Activity at Air T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,880.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831. 62.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

