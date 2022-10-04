StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Culp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE CULP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Culp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

