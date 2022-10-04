StockNews.com Lowers Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.61. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

