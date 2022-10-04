StockNews.com Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Middlesex Water Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.62. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
