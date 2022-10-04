StockNews.com Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

