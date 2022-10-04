StockNews.com Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.34. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 302,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,001,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.